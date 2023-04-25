Ontario's largest conservation authority says it was not consulted on the decision to move the Ontario Science Centre, despite owning the land it currently sits on.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority says it has not had any conversations with the province or the City of Toronto about Ontario's decision to move the Science Centre, build housing on the lands or cancel the museum's lease agreement set to expire in 2064.

The authority says it owns approximately 32 hectares of land at the area in Toronto's west end under a management agreement with the city.

The TRCA says those lands include portions of the Science Centre, and that they're also home to ravine lands, greenspace and sensitive habitats considered hazardous to develop on.

The authority says provincial, municipal and TRCA policies require future development to happen in areas outside of the hazardous lands.

It says it has reached out to the Ontario government for clarification and looks forward to learning more about the province's proposed plans.

Last week, the province announced the Ontario Science Centre would be moved to a revamped Ontario Place on Toronto's waterfront in 2025 to build more affordable housing on the museum's existing lands.

European company Therme Group is also set to build a massive spa and waterpark and Live Nation is set to build an outdoor concert venue at the site.

The plans have prompted criticism from the Opposition and advocates who do not want to see a private spa at a public park.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2023.