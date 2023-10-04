Trial of man accused in London attack to hear more evidence
Justice Renee Pomerance, left to right, the accused Nathaniel Veltman, defence lawyer Christopher Hicks, Crown attorney Sarah Shaikh and Crown attorney Jennifer Moser attend court in Veltman's trial in Windsor, Ont., in this Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023 courtroom sketch. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 4, 2023 5:28AM EDT
A police digital forensic expert is expected to continue his testimony today at the Ontario trial of a man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism.
Windsor police Sgt. Liyu Guan told the jury he found an early version of what prosecutors have described as a white nationalist manifesto on a laptop linked to Nathaniel Veltman.
Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting five members of the Afzaal family with his truck in June 2021 while they were out for a walk in London, Ont.
Veltman has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
It's the first case of Canada's terrorism laws being put before a jury in a first-degree murder trial.
Salman Afzaal, 46; his 44-year-old wife, Madiha Salman; their 15-year-old daughter, Yumna; and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the attack, while the couple's nine-year-old son was seriously hurt but survived.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2023.