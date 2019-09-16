

The Canadian Press





OAKVILLE, Ont. - A 34-year-old truck driver is facing charges in a deadly multi-vehicle crash on a highway west of Toronto.

Provincial police say the collision took place on Aug. 22 on the Queen Elizabeth Way near Oakville, Ont., and involved a total of eight vehicles.

Police say the fiery crash sent seven people to hospital and killed 34-year-old Elena Kulikova of Niagara Falls, Ont.

They say Kulikova's vehicle was pinned between a concrete barrier and a transport truck that burst into flames.

Police say they've now laid charges against the man who was driving the truck at the time.

The man from Mississauga, Ont., is charged with one count each of causing death by criminal negligence and dangerous operation causing death.