

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has acknowledged the charges laid Friday in relation to the murder of B.C. Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Speaking Saturday at a Sikh Foundation of Canada gala at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto, Trudeau said Canadians have a fundamental right to live safely, free from discrimination and threats of violence.

Nijjar was shot last June in Surrey, and his death set off a wave of protests and rallies from local communities against diplomats from India.

Three Indian nationals were charged in the 2023 killing, which threw Ottawa's relationship with India into disarray.

Police say they are investigating whether the Indian government was involved, an allegation made by Trudeau in the House of Commons last year.

At the gala, Trudeau called for calm and steadfastness in commitment to democratic principles and the justice system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2024.