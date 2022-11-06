Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set a date for a federal byelection in the riding of Mississauga-Lakeshore Sunday.

Voters will head to the polls to pick their new member of parliament on Dec. 12.

The Mississauga-Lakeshore seat was left vacant after Liberal MP Sven Spengemann stepped down in May. Spengemann left his seat after accepting a position at the United Nations.

On Saturday, the Liberals announced that Charles Sousa, former provincial minister of finance, will run in the riding.

Police officer Ron Chhinzer has also announced his intention to run for the Tories.

The New Democrats’ candidate will be Julia Kole, a former provincial constituency assistant, and, for the Greens, Mary Kidnew, a lifelong Mississauga resident, will run.

With files from The Canadian Press.