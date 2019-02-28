Trudeau announces Canada will be partner in NASA-led Lunar Gateway project
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gets a look at the international space station's robotic control centre as his daughter, Ella-Grace, and robotic flight controller Jason Seagram look on at the Canadian Space Agency headquarters Thursday, February 28, 2019 in St. Hubert, Que.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 10:22AM EST
LONGUEUIL, Que. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that Canada will be “going to the moon” as a partner in a NASA-led project.
NASA is embarking on the creation of its new Lunar Gateway, a space station it plans to send into orbit around the moon starting in 2022.
The plan calls for a sustainable lunar architecture that would allow people and equipment to go back and forth to the moon regularly, NASA says.
It is also described as a first step toward deeper space exploration, including a mission to Mars.
Trudeau said today at the Canadian Space Agency that the partnership in the Lunar Gateway will be part of a new space strategy that will see the federal government invest $2.05 billion over 24 years.
He said the investment will create hundreds of well-paying jobs and contribute $100 million annually to Canada's gross domestic product.