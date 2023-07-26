

The Canadian Press





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a significant reset to his cabinet, with two-thirds of portfolios switching hands, seven rookie ministers coming in and seven others leaving the front bench.

It's a reset that the Liberal government is selling as a renewed focus on the economy and affordability, with Trudeau saying this is the right team to build a strong future.

Anita Anand, who has led Canada's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is leaving the defence portfolio to become president of the Treasury Board, while Bill Blair is replacing her.

Dominic LeBlanc is adding public safety to his portfolio, former immigration minister Sean Fraser is becoming housing minister and Marc Miller is taking on immigration.

Cabinet newcomer Arif Virani is taking on justice, replacing outgoing minister David Lametti.

Mark Holland, who was the government House leader, is taking on the health portfolio, while former health minister Jean-Yves Duclos is the new public services and procurement minister.

The other new ministers are Gary Anandasangaree, who takes over Crown-Indigenous Relations; Terry Beech, who is in a new portfolio called Citizens' Services; Tourism Minister Soraya Martinez Ferrada; Mental Health and Addictions Minister Ya'ara Saks; Families Minister Jenna Sudds and Small Business Minister Rechie Valdez.

Only seven ministers are keeping their portfolios: Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu, Women and Gender Equality Minister Marci Ien and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.