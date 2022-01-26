

Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The Liberal government's cabinet retreat wraps later today with pressure mounting on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take substantive new action on addressing the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

The options could see Canada joining its NATO allies in imposing export controls on Russia to deprive it of sensitive technology related to artificial intelligence, which is being actively considered by the United States.

Last week, Trudeau announced Canada was giving Ukraine a $120-million loan aimed at bolstering the country's economy in the face of the ongoing threats it faces from Russia, but said the government was considering further actions that would be discussed by his cabinet.

But the government has been under growing pressure to do more.

Ukrainian Canadians, and the Ukrainian government in Kyiv, are asking Canada to provide weapons to the Ukraine military, impose further sanctions on Russia and extend Canada's military training mission of its forces beyond its expiry date at the end of March.

Russia has positioned about 100,000 troops across Ukraine's borders along with tanks and other heavy artillery, raising fears across Europe and the NATO military alliance of an invasion, something Russia has denied.