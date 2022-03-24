

The Canadian Press





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived at a meeting with his fellow NATO leaders today aimed at finding a path toward ending the fighting in Ukraine, and boosting defence spending.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine one month ago has left Europe facing its biggest security threat since the Second World War, and, Trudeau argued yesterday, a larger threat to the globe.

Arriving at the alliance's glassed-in headquarters this morning, Trudeau condemned what he calls the "illegal, brutal invasion of a friendly democracy."

He says NATO is united in its condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and equally in its support for Ukrainians who, he says, are fighting for the values that underpin democracies.

Canada and its allies are expected to unveil later today a new round of economic sanctions against allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also scheduled to address NATO leaders after having spoken directly earlier this week with Trudeau.

Trudeau toured Europe two weeks ago, where he held meetings in London, Berlin, Warsaw and Poland, and visited Canadian troops leading a NATO multinational battlegroup in Latvia.

NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg says the military alliance is set to green light sending more troops to the eastern part of Europe as part of talks to reset the alliance's long-term deterrence and defence posture.

There will also be pressure on Trudeau to boost Canada's defence budget, which according to NATO estimates stands at 1.39 per cent of the country's gross domestic product in 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2022.