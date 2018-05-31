Trudeau says proposed U.S. visit was scrapped over demand for NAFTA sunset clause
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, May 31, 2018. Canada is imposing dollar-for-dollar tariff "countermeasures" on up to $16.6 billion worth of U.S. imports in response to the American decision to make good on its threat of similar tariffs against Canadian-made steel and aluminum. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:06PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Justin Trudeau says he abandoned a proposed meeting with Donald Trump in Washington this week after the White House insisted that the prime minister first agree to a five-year "sunset clause" in a renegotiated NAFTA.
Trudeau told the anecdote today during a media briefing where he and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland were outlining the Canadian response to punishing U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
With the NAFTA talks close to a possible breakthrough, Trudeau says he suggested to the U.S. president last Friday that they sit down with Mexico's Enrique Pena Nieto and talk about reaching a deal.
He says Trump seemed to like the idea.
Then on Tuesday, Vice-President Mike Pence called to say the White House would host the meeting -- but only if the prime minister agreed to the sunset clause, long a major sticking point in the talks.
Trudeau says that idea remains "totally unacceptable" to Canada, so the idea of the meeting was abandoned.