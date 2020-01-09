

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to address the nation this afternoon amid multiple reports pointing the finger at Iran for the downing of a Ukraine International Airlines flight, killing all on board including 138 people who were headed to Canada.

The plane crashed minutes after taking off from Tehran's airport on Wednesday.

Among the hypotheses is that an Iranian air-defence missile shot the plane down, possibly by accident. Ukrainian officials have said that's on their list of potential causes for the crash.

Two U.S. officials told The Associated Press Thursday it was "highly likely" that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile downed the jetliner.

The officials, citing U.S. intelligence, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information. They had no immediate information on intent.

Canadian officials have declined all comment so far, with Trudeau expected to provide the government's response.

On Wednesday, Trudeau told a press conference on Parliament Hill that the government couldn't rule out that the plane had been shot down, but he also cautioned it was too early to speculate on a cause.

Earlier Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested he believes Iran was responsible, without laying direct blame.

Iran's civil aviation authority says it has invited Canadian investigators from the Transportation Safety Board to join a growing team probing the crash.

