

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canada's main stock exchange closed at an all-time high as commodities like gold and oil benefitted from a weaker U.S. dollar on Thursday.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 81.38 points at 20,311.78.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 153.60 points at 35,084.53. The S&P 500 index was up 18.51 points at 4,419.15, while the Nasdaq composite was up 15.68 points at 14,778.26.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.32 cents US compared with 79.58 cents US on Wednesday.

The September crude oil contract was up US$1.23 at US$73.62 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 9.2 cents at nearly US$4.06 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$31.20 at US$1,835.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was up nearly 4.2 cents at US$4.52 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2021.

