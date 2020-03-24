

Phil Tsekouras, CP24.com





The TTC has confirmed that a subway operator has tested positive for COVID-19.

Toronto’s transit agency says the operator is part of the Wilson Division and worked part of a shift on Line 1 on March 16.

“The operator is currently resting at home and we wish him a full and speedy recovery,” TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said in a news release issued Tuesday evening. “Once advised of this diagnosis, we immediately engaged Toronto Public Health to determine next steps. We also consulted with employee representatives on the Joint Health and Safety Committee and with ATU Local 113.”

The news comes after the TTC announced new measures on Monday to further curb the spread of COVID-19. Passengers are now required to board buses from the back doors if the accessibility ramp is not needed. The TTC also announced that it will no longer accept payments by cash, tickets or tokens on their buses (excluding Wheel-Trans).

We learned today of the first #TTC operator to test positive for #COVID19 - a subway operator at our Wilson Division. He is, thankfully, recovering at home and TPH advises no increased risk to customers or employees. Here's our full statement. pic.twitter.com/x2fPtN8tKy — TTCStuart (@TTCStuart) March 25, 2020

The TTC said that Toronto Public Health has advised them that there is no increased risk to other employees or customers.

“We are, however, identifying a small number of employees with whom the operator had casual contact on March 16. They will be advised only to self-monitor for symptoms,” Green said.

Green added that TTC subway operators work in cabs separated from the public that are cleaned and disinfected daily.