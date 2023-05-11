Traffic is heavy in Toronto downtown’s east area after a streetcar derailed at the intersection of King and Church streets Thursday afternoon.

Special equipment has been brought in to lift the vehicle back on its rails and clear the intersection. The vehicle, which was not in service, derailed shortly before 1:45 p.m.

Work is expected to be done by 6:30 p.m.

Transit users should note that buses have been brought in to temporarily replace the 504 King streetcar route. The 501B Queen streetcar route is diverting via Bay, Adelaide, and Church streets.

“Safety is the TTC’s top priority and all incidents related to safety are fully investigated,” the TTC said in a news release.