TTC employee has serious injuries after stabbing in Toronto: police
Share:
Published Wednesday, February 16, 2022 1:34PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 16, 2022 1:34PM EST
Toronto police say a TTC employee has serious injuries after being stabbed on Wednesday, a week after another worker for the transit agency was stabbed.
Police said a male TTC employee was stabbed at Keele Street and Gulliver Road Wednesday afternoon.
The employee was rushed to a local trauma centre for serious injuries, police said.
The suspects fled on foot, according to police.
They are described as Black males in their early teens. One suspect has a slim build and was wearing a white top and jeans.
The area is closed for an investigation.
Last Wednesday, another TTC worker was stabbed in the back at Dupont Station.
A suspect in that incident was charged with assault, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.
This is a developing news story.