The TTC is trying to track down a suspect who vandalized elevators at 10 subway stations on Tuesday night.

TTC Spokesperson Stuart Green tweeted Wednesday that the vandalism occurred at Bayview, Broadview, Chester, Davisville, Jane, Keele, Pape, Queen, Spadina, and Sheppard stations.

“This will impact accessibility at these stations for 2-4 weeks as we await parts to fix,” the tweet read.

He added that a video of the incident has been downloaded and the transit agency intends to “prosecute” if the perpetrator is located.

Green said alerts are being posted online and Wheel-Trans customers are being advised of the situation.