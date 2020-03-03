

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto-area transit agencies as well as Canadian airlines are instituting enhanced cleaning procedures in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement sent to CP24 on Tuesday, Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) spokesperson Stuart Green confirmed that “touchpoints” on streetcars, buses, and subways are being wiped down and disinfected on a daily bases as a precaution.

Metrolinx is also implementing additional measures to protect passengers from the spread of the virus.

There have been 20 confirmed cases of the virus in Ontario, with 19 of those cases in the GTA, and the provincial transit agency previously confirmed that a passenger infected with the virus travelled on a GO bus from Toronto Pearson International Airport to Richmond Hill last week.

At the time, officials confirmed that the bus was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins has also said that long-lasting disinfectant spray was recently tested on one of its GO trains and there are plans in the works to expand the use of the spray to all vehicles.

The infected passenger on board the GO bus had travelled to the country from Iran via an Air Canada flight and the airline subsequently confirmed that the plane had undergone “a number of cleanings” using approved cleaning products, including “hospital-grade disinfectants.”

Westjet said it has been “closely monitoring” the spread of COVID-19 and has been providing “proactive communications to all employee groups on effective preventative measures as recommended by the Centres for Disease Control, WHO and Transport Canada.”

The company said it has added two additional disinfectant products to its “cleaning arsenal.”

“These products are being used on all guest contact surfaces (tray tables, galleys, lavatories, etc.),” the company said in a statement emailed to CTV News Toronto on Tuesday.

“WestJet also proactively procured additional preventative resources including sanitizers, masks and gloves that are available to our crew and guests as requested or as required.”

-With files from The Canadian Press