Bruce Macgregor, the deputy CEO of the TTC, has been tapped as the temporary chief of the city's public transit system.

During Wednesday's special meeting, the TTC board approved the appointment of Macgregor as acting CEO. He will assume the position after Rick Leary formally resigns on Friday.

"Bruce will help guide the TTC and keep our city moving while we finalize the appointment of the interim CEO, which I look forward to announcing in the coming weeks," TTC board chair Jamaal Myers said.

When asked why the board had to name an acting chief instead of just hiring an interim CEO now, Myers said, "There's going to be a gap between Rick's departure and the time the interim CEO actually starts."

Macgregor joined the TTC in October 2023 after serving as the chief administrative officer of York Region for 16 years.

Myers described Macgregor as a "first-class professional."

"He is well respected within the organization," the councillor said. "I've heard this from multiple employees, and he's well respected by our union partners, which is also very, very important."