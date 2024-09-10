TTC riders who use station gates which don’t require a Presto tap will start to see a change this week as the transit agency begins phasing out the option in order to double down on fare evasion.

No-tap fare gates, usually next to the collector booth, open without a presto tap for those with young children, those using a paper transfer or cash, or anyone else who might not need or be able to tap.

But they are make it easier for fare dodgers to get by.

“Starting September 9, TTC staff at Line 4 station entrances will be setting all of the fare gates to tap only mode, as the first step in a phased system-wide approach to reduce fare evasion at stations,” the TTC said in a blog post.

The change is starting on Line 4 (the Sheppard Line) to sort out any potential problems and the new policy will eventually be rolled out across the system.

Kids 12 years of age and younger, as well as those paying by cash, TTC ticket, token, paper transfer, Support Person Assistance Card, or other non-PRESTO pass will need to have their fare validated by staff, who will then manually open the fare gate.

The move comes as the TTC tries to crack down on fare evasion, which it says costs around $140 million in lost revenue last year. Some $20 million of that was lost at no-tap gates, the TTC told CTV News Toronto in an email.

No additional staff are being added to the stations to facilitate the change, the TTC told CP24 in an email.

“If staff are not available, you can press the green information button on the Passenger Assistance Intercom at the gate for assistance,” the TTC said in its post.

The change will be rolled out across TTC stations on all lines over the next two years.