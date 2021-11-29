The TTC is pushing back the deadline for partially vaccinated employees to get their second dose but still plans to terminate unvaccinated employees as well those who refuse to disclose their status by the end of next month.

The TTC began placing employees who were not compliant with is vaccine mandate on unpaid leaves last week and had intended to terminate “with cause” all individuals who remained non-compliant as of Dec. 31.

But in a letter sent to affected employees on Monday, the TTC said that it will now push back the deadline for partially vaccinated employees to get their second dose until Jan 27.

Employees who do not provide proof of receiving at least one dose by Dec. 3 will still be terminated as of the end of the month.

“As a result of these changes in recommendations, the TTC will extend the unpaid absences for employees who receive their first dose of an approved vaccine by December 3, 2021. If you receive your first dose of an approved vaccine and submit proof by December 3, 2021, you will have eight weeks to get a second dose, and the period of the unpaid absence will be extended to January 27, 2022,” the letter states. “In this case, should you not receive a second dose of an approved vaccine and submit proof of same by January 27, 2022, you will be terminated with cause effective January 28, 2022.”

The TTC has already had to reduce service on numerous routes across the city due to operator shortages caused by its vaccine mandate.

The cuts, which took effect on Nov. 21, affected 57 bus routes, one streetcar route, and the Line 2 Bloor-Danforth subway.

The TTC has not provided update numbers about the number of employees who have been placed on unpaid leaves but as of Oct. 27 only 88 per cent of TTC employees had confirmed their vaccination status.

At that time, nearly 2,000 employees had not disclosed their status.