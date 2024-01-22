Some Torontonians got a surprise glimpse at hockey’s holy grail during their morning commute on the TTC.

Former Maple Leaf Tomas Kaberle had the Stanley Cup in hand when he hopped on the subway at Davisville Station on Monday morning.

Fans snapped photos of the trophy and chatted with Kaberle as he made his way to Union Station.

The stunt was staged to promote the upcoming NHL All-Star Game, which is being held in Toronto next month for the first time in two decades.

The game will be held on Feb. 3 at Scotiabank Arena.