TTC ridership continues to rebound but remains well below pre-pandemic levels, a new report suggests.

The latest ridership update, which will be tabled at a TTC board meeting later this week, suggests that were approximately 6.2 million rides on the system per week in May, equating to about 61 per cent of the pre-pandemic norm.

It is an increase of about four percentage points from April and represents the highest ridership on the TTC in any single month since the onset of the pandemic more than two years ago.

“Ridership trends and recovery continue to be monitored closely and we anticipate revenue rides will continue to increase across all modes. However, some uncertainty remains on whether budgeted customer revenue levels in the second half of the year will be achieved, should there be potential future COVID waves that may require employers to revise their return-to office arrangements,” CEO Rick Leary said in the report.

Ridership dipped back down to 37 per cent of the pre-pandemic norm during the initial Omicron wave in January but has been steadily increasing since then.

TTC officials say that recovery “has been driven by the resumption of special events and festivals, an increase in post-secondary in-person learning and a gradual, hybrid return to office.”

The data, however, does suggest that many TTC riders are taking transit more infrequently than they may have prior to the onset of the pandemic.

While overall ridership is back up to 61 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, monthly pass sales are only at about 40 per cent of the pre-pandemic norm.

The TTC also says that so-called frequent customers, who use the system at least nine times per week, only make up about 19 per cent of ridership. Pre-pandemic they accounted for 32 per cent.

The good news is that revenue is tracking ahead of what the TTC’s budget called for this year.

So far in 2022, $248 million in revenue has been collected through the fare box, which is nearly $58 million more than expected.

“Given the effects of the Omicron variant were not as widespread as originally considered, the province accelerated their reopening plan, gradually easing public health restrictions starting on January 31, with the majority of measures lifted by March. These actions helped drive passenger revenue each period, up to an average of 60% of pre -COVID normal for (May),” the report notes.