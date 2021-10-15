The TTC says that it will place all of its employees who are not fully vaccinated by Nov. 20 on an unpaid leave with the intention of terminating them by the end of 2021.

The TTC had previously given employees until Oct. 30 to disclose their vaccination status but has now pushed that deadline back by three weeks to accommodate the roughly 600 individuals who only received their first dose of vaccine within the last few weeks.

In a news release issued on Friday, the TTC said that it will be placing all employees who are not fully vaccinated or who have refused to disclose their status by the new deadline on an unpaid leave. It said that should those employees not become compliant with the TTC’s mandatory vaccination policy by Dec. 31 they will then be terminated.

"It is unfortunate we have to take these steps," TTC CEO Rick Leary said in the release. "The TTC is an essential service and we need it to be a safe place for everyone. We will be doing everything we can to uphold our core value of safety."

The TTC says that about 85 per cent of its 15,061 active employees have shared their vaccination status.

Of those individuals, 89 per cent are fully vaccinated and 11 per cent are partially vaccinated.

But as it stands more than 2,000 employees have not disclosed their status and could be placed on unpaid leaves as of Nov. 21.

In the release, the TTC said that it is looking at a number of options to offset the potential staffing impacts, including expediting the hiring of more operators, asking recent retirees to come back to work and temporarily increasing the use of overtime.

However, the TTC is warning that it may also have to reduce the scheduled hours of service along some routes “depending on staff availability.”

“The priority will be to ensure reliable and predictable service continues on the busiest routes at the busiest times of day,” the release notes.