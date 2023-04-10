The number of safety incidents involving TTC passengers fell by nearly 20 percent following increased security on the network.

A new report by the Toronto Transit Commission set to go before the board later this week showed there were 111 safety and security incidents in February compared to the 136 reported in January.

The 18 per cent decrease in offences against customers came the same month 80 Toronto police officers were deployed to the TTC following a number of violent incidents.

While the specific type of offence is not listed in the report, the TTC said the number of incidents involving customers in February was 2.15 per one million boardings – down from 2.72 in January.

A drop in the number of safety incidents against TTC employees was also reported, with 99 offences in February versus 103 in January.

“The safety of customers and employees is paramount to everything we do at the TTC,” TTC CEO Rick Leary said in the report set to go before the board on Thursday. “We remain committed to working with the City of Toronto, the police, our union partners as well as our frontline employees and customers on ways that we can all make the TTC as safe as possible.”

The 80 Toronto police officers deployed to the TTC in February following a string a high-profile violent incidents on the network came to an end last month due to a lack of municipal funding.

The boosted police presence was covered by officers working overtime shifts at a total cost of roughly $1.5 million per month, something the city said it could not afford indefinitely without more funding.

Fifty security guards and 20 community safety ambassadors are still deployed temporarily.

Despite the departure of those 80 officers, safety on the transit is still top of mind for many riders following what police called an “unprovoked” stabbing at Keele Station last month.

Investigators said Gabriel Magalhaes, 16, was sitting on a bench in the station’s lower level when the suspect approached and stabbed him.

"Like all Torontonians, I am deeply saddened by the passing of Gabriel Magalhaes," Leary said in the report. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

To that end, safety on the TTC has become a focal point of the city’s upcoming mayoral election.

Candidates Brad Bradford and Mitzie Hunter have both pitched adding barriers at track level to prevent customers from being pushed onto the tracks – a measure the TTC estimates could cost $1.35 billion.

Meanwhile, candidate Ana Bailao said she would cut city cellular contracts until the TTC has mobile service underground and candidate Josh Matlow said he would launch a “Community Health and Safety Fund” as the answer to Toronto’s transit safety woes.