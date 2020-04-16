

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The TTC says that it will begin blocking off seats on some of its vehicles to enable better physical distancing.

In a message posted to Twitter on Thursday, the transit commission said that it does not yet have a “permanent solution in place” and will therefor use duct tape and caution tape to restrict access to some seats for now.

The moves comes two weeks after the union representing the TTC’s front line workers urged bus drivers to limit the number of passengers on their vehicles to no more than 15 following reports of overcrowding on some routes.

While some other public transit agencies have previously moved to formally reduce the capacity of vehicles, including Brampton Transit which has cut it in half, the TTC has so far refused to follow suit.

On Thursday, Mayor John Tory said that it is “just not practical” to limit the capacity of vehicles in a formal way, noting that “you would have to have somebody standing at every back door at every stop in the city counting passengers.”

“Effectively what we have tried to do is to have the limit achieved by ensuring there are enough buses to ensure the routes don’t get overcrowded,” he said. “So on routes like Finch, Dufferin and Steeles that are very busy we have put extra buses on and the purpose of doing that is to make sure the buses end up at about half full and that allows people to distance themselves. We are monitoring that very carefully.”