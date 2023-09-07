TTC to divert Broadview buses until November
A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop
Published Thursday, September 7, 2023 4:02PM EDT
The Toronto Transit Commission will divert a number of bus routes usually scheduled for service on Broadview Avenue until November, the agency announced on Thursday afternoon.
The bus diversions follow major changes made to the east end’s streetcar network earlier this year when it was announced the 504 King and 505 Dundas streetcars would no longer service Broadview Station while work was being done on the Broadview Avenue streetcar tracks.
“This is the next phase of critical streetcar track and overhead infrastructure renewal along Broadview Avenue,” the TTC said in a Thursday media release. “Full road closures are required on Broadview and Erindale avenues in the vicinity of Broadview Station, making it unsafe for buses to pick up and drop off customers or to turn buses around.”
The subway station will remain open while construction us underway. Subway service will not be affected.
Starting on Monday, here are the changes riders can expect until construction is complete in November:
- 8 Broadview buses will end at Mortimer Ave., then continue east as a 62 Mortimer service to Main Street Station.
- 62 Mortimer buses will end at Broadview Ave., then continue north as an 8 Broadview service to Warden Station.
- 87 Cosburn buses will divert from Broadview Ave. at Mortimer Ave., to Pape Ave., and to Pape Station, serving stops outside the station.
- 100 Flemington Park buses will continue operating both ways from Pape Station.
- 322 Coxwell Night Bus service will continue to divert to Pape Station, via Mortimer and Pape avenues.