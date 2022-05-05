TTC to increase service on dozens of routes this weekend but part of Line 1 will be closed to accommodate construction
A TTC sign is seen at the agency's head office in the area of Yonge and Davisville in this undated photo.
Published Thursday, May 5, 2022 3:45PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 5, 2022 3:45PM EDT
There will ne no subway trains running along a portion of Line 1 this weekend but the TTC will be boosting service on dozens of bus and streetcar routes as part of a wider plan to gradually restore service to pre-pandemic levels.
The service improvements will affect 41 different routes and are unrelated to the partial closure of the Line 1 subway, which is being done to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.
Here is what you need to know as you navigate the city this weekend:
Subway closure
There will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair Stations on Saturday only. Shuttle buses will be running and will stop at each station along the route. All stations will remain open for people to connect to surface routes.
Diversions planned for Sunday
Numerous TTC bus band streetcar routes will be on diversion on Sunday morning to accommodate the Sporting Life 10k race downtown.
The impacted routes are as follows:
- 11 Bayview
- 14 Glencairn
- 19 Bay
- 28 Bayview South
- 94 Wellesley
- 97/320 Yonge
- 174 Ontario Place – Exhibition
- 300 Bloor-Danforth
- 501 Queen
- 504 King
- 505 Dundas
- 506 Carlton
- 509 Harbourfront
- 512 St. Clair
Enhanced service
As of Sunday service will be increased on 41 routes as part of the TTC’s plan to revive service that was scaled back earlier in the pandemic. The improvements include a major restoration of express bus service as well as the revival of two seasonal routes along the city’s waterfront.
“We are making much-needed service investments in our TTC to respond to growing ridership, help keep people moving across Toronto and to ensure that we keep moving forward in our reopening. These new service improvements will help people across our city and I'm proud that we are following through on our commitment, funded in the 2022 City of Toronto budget, to restore pre-pandemic service levels,” Mayor John Tory said in a press release. "These service improvements are the right thing to do and help keep our TTC safe and reliable – that's so important as our economy recovers and we work to make sure Toronto comes back stronger than ever."
The routes which will have enhanced service as of Sunday are as follows:
- 501/301 QUEEN
- 512 ST CLAIR
- 16 MCCOWAN
- 17 BIRCHMOUNT
- 29 DUFFERIN
- 30 HIGH PARK
- 31 GREENWOOD
- 33 FOREST HILL
- 36 FINCH WEST
- 41 KEELE
- 43 KENNEDY
- 52 LAWRENCE WEST
- 57 MIDLAND
- 60 STEELES WEST
- 62 MORTIMER
- 68 WARDEN
- 73 ROYAL YORK
- 75 SHERBOURNE
- 76 ROYAL YORK SOUTH
- 77 SWANSEA
- 81 THORNCLIFFE PARK
- 83 JONES
- 93 PARKVIEW HILLS
- 95 YORK MILLS
- 101 DOWNSVIEW PARK
- 929 DUFFERIN EXPRESS
- 939 FINCH EXPRESS
- 941 KEELE EXPRESS
- 943 KENNEDY EXPRESS
- 952 LAWRENCE WEST EXPRESS
- 960 STEELES WEST EXPRESS
- 968 WARDEN EXPRESS
- 985 SHEPPARD EAST EXPRESS
- 996 WILSON EXPRESS