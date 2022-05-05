There will ne no subway trains running along a portion of Line 1 this weekend but the TTC will be boosting service on dozens of bus and streetcar routes as part of a wider plan to gradually restore service to pre-pandemic levels.

The service improvements will affect 41 different routes and are unrelated to the partial closure of the Line 1 subway, which is being done to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

Here is what you need to know as you navigate the city this weekend:

Subway closure

There will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair Stations on Saturday only. Shuttle buses will be running and will stop at each station along the route. All stations will remain open for people to connect to surface routes.

Diversions planned for Sunday

Numerous TTC bus band streetcar routes will be on diversion on Sunday morning to accommodate the Sporting Life 10k race downtown.

The impacted routes are as follows:

11 Bayview

14 Glencairn

19 Bay

28 Bayview South

94 Wellesley

97/320 Yonge

174 Ontario Place – Exhibition

300 Bloor-Danforth

501 Queen

504 King

505 Dundas

506 Carlton

509 Harbourfront

512 St. Clair

Enhanced service

As of Sunday service will be increased on 41 routes as part of the TTC’s plan to revive service that was scaled back earlier in the pandemic. The improvements include a major restoration of express bus service as well as the revival of two seasonal routes along the city’s waterfront.

“We are making much-needed service investments in our TTC to respond to growing ridership, help keep people moving across Toronto and to ensure that we keep moving forward in our reopening. These new service improvements will help people across our city and I'm proud that we are following through on our commitment, funded in the 2022 City of Toronto budget, to restore pre-pandemic service levels,” Mayor John Tory said in a press release. "These service improvements are the right thing to do and help keep our TTC safe and reliable – that's so important as our economy recovers and we work to make sure Toronto comes back stronger than ever."

The routes which will have enhanced service as of Sunday are as follows: