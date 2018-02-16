

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The TTC is engaged in a dispute with Metrolinx over millions of dollars in lost revenue from faulty Presto readers.

According to spokesperson Brad Ross, the TTC has billed the provincial transit agency for $4.2 million in revenue that it has lost since January, 2016 but Metrolinx has not yet agreed to pay the claim.

The Toronto Star is reporting that the dispute centres around money that Metrolinx believes that it is owed for Presto work requested by the TTC.

That work includes the installation of Presto readers on older-model streetcars amid delays in the delivery of the city’s new fleet of streetcars, according to the newspaper.

Ross has confirmed to CP24 that negotiations are ongoing with Metrolinx but a timeline for those talks has not been provided.

“We don’t have the specific reason why they haven’t paid us to date,” acting TTC CEO Rick Leary reportedly told the TTC's board earlier this week

The TTC has said that it hopes to complete its switch to Presto sometime in 2018, at which point traditional fare media including tokens and Metropasses will be eliminated.

Technical glitches, however, have slowed the rollout of the technology to date with both faulty readers and the delayed installation of Presto-enabled fare gates causing issues for the TTC.

According to a recent report from Leary, all entrances at 43 subway stations have been equipped with Presto-enabled fare gates. The TTC has a total of 75 stations.