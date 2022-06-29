Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot claimed by single winning ticket
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADAIN PRESS
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 29, 2022 5:10AM EDT
TORONTO -- Someone in Ontario is waking up $70 million dollars richer.
A single winning ticket was drawn for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot.
There were also five Maxmillion winners from Quebec, Ontario and the Prairies, with two tickets sharing one of the $1 million prizes.
The jackpot for the next draw on July 1 will be an estimated $21 million.