A 12-year-old boy who was struck by a bullet while walking with his mother along a North York sidewalk near a shooting that injured three other people last weekend has died in hospital, police said Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building in the area of Jane Street and Stong Court, just north of Finch Avenue West, around 2:20 p.m. after multiple calls about shots being fired in the area.

Interim Police Chief James Ramer said two vehicles attended the parking lot of the building.

At least two occupants of one of the cars got out and ran at the occupants of the other, firing multiple rounds at them.

When officers arrived, they located a 12-year-old who was struck by a bullet while he was walking with his mother on the west side of Jane Street, Ramer said.

The boy was rushed to a trauma centrein critical condition. The mother was not injured.

He succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. Three other teens injured in the shooting were treated and released from hospital.

Investigators had earlier said the boy was just in the area to do some shopping with his mother.

On Monday evening, police arrested two men outside a downtown Canadian Tire in a takedown involving a phalanx of plainclothes detectives and their vehicles.

Three guns and at least two prohibited devices related to those guns were allegedly seized.

The accused were facing a combined total of 28 charges including attempted murder, one of which will likely be upgraded in wake of the boy’s death.

Police identified the accused as Rashawn Chambers, 24, of Toronto and Jahwayne Smart, 25, of no fixed address.

They are both suspected of involvement in two other shooting incidents. One occurred three days before the quadruple shooting only a few minutes walk away from the scene, while the other occurred over the summer in Brantford, Ont.

A detective handling the incident will update reporters on the status of the probe later this afternoon.