Two 22-year-olds' vehicles impounded, licenses suspended after driving nearly double the limit in Brampton
Published Friday, March 24, 2023 10:10AM EDT
Two separate 22-year-olds have had their cars impounded and licenses suspended for a month after they were caught going nearly double the speed limit in Brampton overnight.
A tweet posted by Peel police Friday said the first individual was going 141 km/h in an 80km/h zone at Queen Street and Goreway Drive.
The second individual was caught going 130 km/h in a 70 km/h zone near Mississauga Road and Williams Parkway.
Both vehicles were impounded for 14 days and both individuals’ licenses were suspended for 30 days.