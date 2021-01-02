

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - Two teens charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Calgary police officer have appeared in court.

Calgary police say the 17-year-old and 19-year-old accused will remain in custody until their bail hearing on Monday.

The teens turned themselves in on Friday afternoon, less than 24 hours after Sgt. Andrew Harnett was killed during a traffic stop.

Police have said Harnett was struck and dragged by an SUV he pulled over just before 11 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

They say the investigation is ongoing, and officers are grateful for an outpouring of support from the public.

The police service notes that those wishing to express their grief and solidarity can participate in a “blue campaign” by tying blue ribbons on homes and throughout communities, or displaying blue porchlights.

And those who want to send condolences to Harnett's family can email condolences@calgarypolice.ca.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2021.