

Joshua Freeman and Codi Wilson , CP24.com





Two suspects are in custody after shots rang out in a daylight shooting in the city's east end Sunday.

Toronto police responded to a shooting call in the area of Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue at around 2:30 p.m.

“Officers located two male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” Insp. Anthony Paoletta told CP24 at the scene.

The two male victims were both conscious and breathing, police said. Both were taken to hospital for treatment and are believed to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Two males were taken into custody in connection with the shooting a short time after police responded to the scene.

Paoletta said police believe the incident began north of the area where the victims were found, on Woodbine Avenue, near Kingston Road.

“At this point in time I believe the victims may have been in a vehicle and the incident began at that intersection,” Paoletta said.

He said the evidence suggests that the victims were shot while inside a vehicle and that they then travelled south and went into a local business.

“We have a scene with a vehicle. We’ve also located three firearms in relation to this event that we believe are related to this incident,” Paoletta said.

He said shell casings were recovered at the intersection of Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road. There is no evidence so far that shots were fired on Queen Street, Paoletta said.

It’s not yet clear whether the victims and suspects knew each other, police said.

There were unconfirmed reports about a third possible victim, but there has been no evidence to support that so far, Paoletta said.

Paoletta called the shooting “concerning” and said police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call investigators.

A large stretch of Queen Street East has been shut down as police investigate the shooting.