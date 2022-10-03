Two winning lottery tickets in Ontario are on the verge of expiring if no one claims them in less than two weeks.

The first, which was a Lottario ticket purchased in Brampton and holds a winning value of $10,000, will hit its expiry date in just under a week on Oct. 9.

The second winner, who purchased their ticket in Mississauga, has an additional week to claim their staggering $1,000,000 prize by Oct. 16.

According to OLG rules, players have one year from their draw date to claim their prize before it expires.

The owners of these tickets are being encouraged to sign them and contact OLG Customer Care at 1-800-387-0098.