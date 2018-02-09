

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Two Canadian women who faced charges in Cambodia of producing pornographic images during a party have arrived on home soil.

Eden Kazoleas (kaz-uh-LAY'-is) and Jessica Drolet spoke briefly to reporters at Toronto's Pearson airport Friday night, after a court in Cambodia allowed their release.

The women were among seven foreigners freed after being arrested last month for allegedly posting photos on social media of themselves engaged in sexually suggestive dancing.

A Toronto lawyer who has been involved with the case says they were jailed for more than a week and kept in a cell with more than 45 other women.

In a brief news conference at the airport, Kazoleas, 19, thanked Cambodian authorities for their "understanding" throughout the ordeal.

She said she was not aware that attending an "outdoor pool party" would be offensive to Cambodian culture, but she insisted she did not take part in any "pornographic dancing."