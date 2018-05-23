

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two GTA men are facing charges after more than 100 brand-new laptops were stolen from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health over the last two months.

Toronto police allege that between March 16 and May 17 of this year, 103 laptops purchased by CAMH for its employees were stolen from a secure room at one of its facilities in Toronto.

The laptops had a total value of $194,000.

Some of the computers were advertised for sale on Kijiji.

As the computers were brand new, they did not pose a privacy risk because they did not contain any patient or employee information.

Officers identified an IT employee, working on contract, who they alleged was taking the laptops.

On May 20, officers searched two homes in Ajax and Peel Region, and located three of the CAMH laptops, 34 other computers, and $13,525 in Canadian cash.

Two men were also taken into custody.

Police identified the suspects as 26-year-old Keerthikan Arulanadarajah and 37-year-old Leshawn Bhatia.

Arulanadarajah was charged with theft over $5,000 and trafficking in property obtained by crime.

Bhatia was charged with possession of property obtained by crime for trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

Both are expected to appear in court at Old City Hall on June 25.

Police have a list of the serial numbers for each of the stolen laptops. Anyone who suspects they may have bought a stolen laptop is urged to call police.