Two people are dead and five others are injured following a head-on crash in Mississauga early Thursday morning.

The two-vehicle collision occurred in the area of McLaughlin Road and Highway 407 shortly after 7 a.m.

Peel Police Const. Bancroft Wright told reporters Thursday that emergency crews arrived to find two sedans involved in what appeared to be a head-on crash.

First responders performed CPR on multiple occupants of both vehicles but two people were subsequently pronounced dead on scene.

Four others were rushed to a trauma centre for treatment and another person was taken to a local hospital. Their current condition has not been released.

"It is my understanding that there were at least three in each vehicle but that hasn't been confirmed yet," Wright said.

The ages and genders of the victims have not been released.

Police said they are still working to notify next-of-kin but a command centre will be set up in the area for members of the community who are concerned that their loved ones may be involved.

"There will be an officer at the command centre and they will be able to share information with any family members or friends," Wright said.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are still under investigation and Wright said it is too early to determine what caused the crash.

"Our major collision bureau is on scene and they will be investigating," Wright said. "They will make determinations based on speed, skid-marks, sun could be a factor."

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with dash camera footage of the crash to contact investigators.

The area is currently closed to traffic for the police investigation.