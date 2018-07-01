

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A second male victim injured in a brazen daylight shooting in the city’s Entertainment District on Saturday has died in hospital.

Gunshots rang out shortly before 8 p.m. outside Cube Nightclub, near Queen Street West and Peter Street.

Graphic photos posted on social media following the shooting showed a man lying on a sidewalk in a pool of blood.

Speaking to reporters Sunday, Det. Jeff Allington said two males and one female were outside on the street when they were struck by bullets.

They were all taken to a local trauma centre for treatment.

On Saturday night, investigators said that one of the male victims died in hospital and on Sunday morning, Allington confirmed that a second male had died following the shooting.

The female injured during the incident is expected to survive.

Police have not yet released the names of the victims killed in the shooting as they are still working to notify next-of-kin.

“We are still working on trying to confirm the identities of these males and I am not going to speculate as to who it may have been that was killed,” Allington said.

The detective added that police are searching for more than one suspect but could not confirm the exact number of people who are believed to be responsible for the deadly shooting.

Police previously said that the perpetrators may have fled the scene in a black SUV or a white car but no suspect descriptions have been released.

Allington urged anyone with information or video footage to come forward.

“There were numerous people in the area at the time of this shooting and I’m asking that any of them that have any information on this or witnessed this shooting contact police,” Allington said.

“There were a number of cars that left the area shortly after the shooting and I’m asking all of the drivers of those cars and the people that were in them to come forward.”

On Sunday morning, police tape and forensic investigators were spotted collecting evidence at the busy downtown intersection.

A section of Queen Street West was closed east of Spadina Avenue for the police investigation but the area has now reopened.

Mayor 'angry' about gun violence in Toronto

Saturday's fatal shooting brings the total number of homicides in Toronto to 50 and speaking at a Canada Day event in Toronto on Sunday, Mayor John Tory said he is “damn mad” about the recent gun violence.

“I’ve talked to Chief Saunders this morning and I know they are hard at work on this one and some of the other shootings that we’ve experienced this year. We are going to round these people up…we are going to put them in jail and then the real question is will the system keep them in jail until their charges are dealt with,” Tory said.

“We just can’t these people on the street. They are causing mayhem in an otherwise very peaceful city.”