

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are warning drivers about the dangers of speeding after pulling over two vehicles for travelling in excess of 220 kilometres an hour within hours of each other.

The first incident occurred on Highway 401 in Whitby on Thursday afternoon. OPP. Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that a 20-year-old man was handed a seven-day licence suspension after he was clocked at 227 km/h.

The second incident happened early Friday morning on Highway 403 in Mississauga. Schmidt said that a 19-year-old male from Oakville was clocked at 254 km/h. The driver’s vehicle was impounded on the sport and he was issued a seven-day licence suspension.

In a video message posted to Twitter on Thursday, Schmidt described the speed that the first driver was travelling at as “ridiculously fast” and similar to the speed at which some planes takeoff.

“Unfortunately we are seeing people taking far too many chances, far too many liberties and going way too fast,” he said.

Schmidt said that there have already been 432 vehicles impounded in the GTA this year for street racing.