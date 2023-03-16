Two Edmonton police officers killed while responding to a call
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 16, 2023 9:52AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 16, 2023 10:16AM EDT
Edmonton police say two patrol officers have been killed while responding to a call.
The force did not immediately release any details about what happened.
Police chief Dale McFee and other dignitaries are to make brief formal statements later today.
Police say further details will be released once they're confirmed.