Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a reported shooting in Etobicoke last night.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said they received a call for a shooting at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night in the Queensway and North Queen St area.

Responding officers were unable to locate a victim.

Police said that about 20 minutes later, officers were called to a local hospital after two men walked in having suffered serious injury from gunshot wounds.

When reached for further information, TPS declined to confirm if the two calls were related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, as the investigation is ongoing.