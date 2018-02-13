

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two people were rushed to hospital this morning after an SUV and car collided in Toronto’s Little Portugal neighbourhood.

The incident occurred in the area of Dufferin and Bank streets, near Dundas Street, shortly before 3 a.m.

Paramedics told CP24 that one person was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition and a second person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The ages and genders of the victims have not been released.

Police say they do not yet know what caused the crash.