

Chris Herhalt , CP24.com





One male victim is in critical condition and a second person is injured after they were shot in the city’s Flemingdon Park neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon, Toronto paramedics say.

Emergency crews say they were called to Rochefort Drive and Don Mills Road, just north of the Ontario Science Centre, just after 3:50 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired.

Police said they arrived to find a male victim and a vehicle with bullet holes.

Paramedics said the male was transported to a hospital trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Investigators said two men wearing masks fled the scene in a black sedan.

About 30 minutes after the original call, police said they located a second victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police were seen cordoning off a small parking lot where a blue sedan had made contact with a white hatchback.

The blue sedan had as many as 10 bullet holes in it.