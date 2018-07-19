

The Canadian Press





OAKVILLE, Ont. - Police say a man is facing five charges following an alleged road rage incident in Oakville, Ont.

Halton regional police say officers responded to a report of an assault in an intersection on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators allege the accused followed a vehicle with two people in it to the intersection, got out of his car and began kicking the door of the other vehicle.

It's alleged both occupants of the vehicle were assaulted and suffered minor injuries.

A 40-year-old Brampton, Ont., man is charged with two counts of assault, and single counts of dangerous driving, mischief under $5,000 and causing a disturbance.

He is to appear in court on Aug. 21.