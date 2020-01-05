Two injured, three in custody after attempted robbery in Brampton
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, January 5, 2020 4:20PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 5, 2020 4:49PM EST
Two people have been taken to hospital after a noxious substance was sprayed during an attempted robbery in Brampton on Sunday afternoon.
Peel police were called to a flea market near Steeles Avenue East and Airport Road just before 3 p.m. for reports of a robbery.
The suspects sprayed noxious substance to the employees, police said.
Paramedics said two people were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
The suspects, police said, stole a car and attempted to flee the scene but they crashed a short distance away.
Following a brief foot pursuit, three men have been taken into custody.
The suspects were not able to steal anything, police said.
Police have been investigating a series of early morning robberies in the city.