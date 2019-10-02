

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two people are dead following a wrong-way crash in St. Catharines early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Highway 406 near Glendale Avenue.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt confirmed that the driver of a vehicle was travelling southbound in the northbound lanes of the highway when he struck a northbound vehicle head-on.

“The vehicle that was going the proper way ended up starting on fire. The two occupants in that vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene,” Schmidt said on Wednesday.

The victims are believed to be a male and a female.

Officers are in the process of notifying next-of-kin.

Police say a 24-year-old Welland man, who was operating the vehicle that was travelling in the wrong direction, is currently in stable condition in hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.