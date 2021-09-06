

The Canadian Press





MELFORT, Sask. -- Melfort, Sask., RCMP issued an emergency alert Sunday evening as they searched for a suspect in a shooting that left two people dead and a third wounded

Police say in a release that the shooting happened at around 7:20 p.m. during an altercation at a residence on the James Smith First Nation, approximately 180 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

The release says a man and a woman have died of their wounds, while a second man has been taken to hospital for treatment of undetermined injuries.

Mounties say the suspect, 33-year-old Shawn Moostoos, may be armed and should not be approached. The search for him involves officers from surrounding RCMP detachments with help from Saskatoon Police Service Air 1 and Police Dog Services.

Police say Moostoos, who is described as six feet tall, about 190 pounds with brown hair and eyes and a scar on his left hand, may be driving a white 2003 Pontiac Montana. They add that anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

Meanwhile, police say that because the suspect and the victims were known to each other, and due to the time that has passed since the initial incident, they have now lifted the emergency alert they issued urging area residents to shelter in place and not answer the door to anyone other than police.