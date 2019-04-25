Two males seriously injured in double stabbing in Woburn
Police investigate a double stabbing on Confederation Drive Wednesday April 24, 2019. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Thursday, April 25, 2019 6:54AM EDT
Two male victims were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a double stabbing in Scarborough’s Woburn area late Wednesday night.
It happened on Confederation Drive, near Markham Road, at around 11:30 p.m.
Police responded to reports that a man had been stabbed in front of a building. A victim was located and rushed to hospital by paramedics via emergency run.
A short time later, police located a second victim.
Toronto Paramedic Services said both men sustained serious injuries.
Police did not give an age for either victim.
There is now word on possible suspects or charges so far.