A bail hearing has been put over for two suspects accused in a violent attack on a man with autism at a bus terminal near the Square One Shopping Centre earlier this month.

A video of the March 13 incident previously released by Peel Regional Police shows a 29-year-old man seated on a staircase at the Mississauga bus terminal at around 10:45 p.m. when he is approached by three males.

The video shows the males punching and kicking the victim in an unprovoked attack.

The victim was left with a broken nose and cuts to his face, police said. However he is expected to make a full recovery.

Following the attack, police issued a Canada-wide warrant for two suspects.

One of those suspects surrendered to police early this morning.

Police say the man, identified as 25-year-old Ronjot Singh Dhami, surrendered to officers at 21 Division and was subsequently transported to 12 Division.

He later appeared in court for a bail hearing that was put over until Wednesday. Dhami’s lawyer has said his client maintains his innocence.

The arrest comes days after 21-year-old Parmvir “Parm” Singh Chahil was arrested in Windsor in connection with the incident.

Chahil also appeared in court today. His bail hearing was put over until Tuesday.

His lawyer arrived from British Columbia and refused to speak with reporters as he left the courthouse.

Both suspects have been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the alleged attack.

Investigators are still searching for a third suspect, who has not yet been identified. Police say the outstanding suspect may go by the name “Jason” and was seen wearing a large, black Nike hooded sweatshirt.

Chahil’s mother and younger brother have both been charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the case.

None of the charges have been proven in court.