Two men have been arrested and charged with numerous offences, including attempted murder, in connection with two violent knifepoint carjackings that occurred on Sunday and Monday in Toronto’s west end.

On Monday at around 8 p.m., police responded to an auto theft call in the Rogers Road and Kane Avenue area.

Police say that a male victim parked his vehicle and began walking away from it when two male suspects approached the victim and made a demand for his vehicle’s keys.

The suspects then allegedly violently assaulted the victim, police say. The victim attempted to run away but the suspects chased him across the street and continued the assault.

During the assault, one of the suspects, allegedly armed with a knife, stabbed the victim multiple times, before the two suspects left the victim on the ground and fled the area in his vehicle.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Through investigation, police recovered the victim’s stolen vehicle earlier today, and investigators were able to locate and arrest the two suspects. The knife allegedly used in the carjacking was also recovered.

Police say further investigation found that the two suspects had been involved in a previously reported carjacking on Sunday, in the Bernard Avenue and Spadina Road area.

It’s alleged that while making a delivery, a male victim exited his vehicle, leaving it running, when two male suspects approached and got into his vehicle.

“As the victim returned to the vehicle, both men produced knives and one made an attempt to stab the victim,” police said in a Tuesday press release.

“The victim used his delivery bag to fend off the men and was able to retreat from the area. The men fled the area in the victim’s vehicle.”

That stolen vehicle, a red 2012 Chevrolet Sonic with Ontario license plate CYRN 462, has not been recovered, police say.

Ladislav Geci, 19, and Ordayne Sinoiz, 18, both of Toronto, have been charged with a combined 19 offences.

The charges include attempted murder, assault with a weapon and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, among others.

They were scheduled to appear together in a Toronto court for a bail hearing today at 2 p.m.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about either of these incidents to contact police at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.